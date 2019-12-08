Miao people celebrate Jiyou Festival in SW China's Guizhou

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/8 11:10:42

People of Miao ethnic group perform Lusheng, a folk musical instrument made of bamboo pipes, during a celebration of Jiyou Festival, a traditional folk festival, in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Women of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes attend a celebration of Jiyou Festival, a traditional folk festival, in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 7, 2019 shows people of Miao ethnic group celebrating Jiyou Festival, a traditional folk festival, in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Women of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes attend a celebration of Jiyou Festival, a traditional folk festival, in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

People of Miao ethnic group in traditional costumes attend a celebration of Jiyou Festival, a traditional folk festival, in Danzhai County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


 

Posted in: CHINA
