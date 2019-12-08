DPRK top leader attends hot spring resort completion ceremony

Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a hot spring resort on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.



The Yangdok County Hot Spring Cultural Recreation Center in South Pyongan Province is a comprehensive resort with hot spring therapy facilities and a multi-functional sport and cultural complex, the KCNA said.



After cutting a ribbon, Kim toured the center, saying this "very happy event" provided his people with hot spring culture, the KCNA said.



The center is practical, well-designed and easy to access, and its construction which started last November was environmentally friendly, said the KCNA.

