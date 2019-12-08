Photo provided by Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Oct. 3, 2019 shows the test-firing of the new-type ballistic missile, known as Pukguksong-3, in vertical mode in the waters off the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s eastern Wonsan Bay. (KCNA/Handout via Xinhua)

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) carried out "a very important test" at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Saturday afternoon, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.The DPRK's Academy of National Defense Science reported the results of "the successful test of great significance" to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, the report said.The test will "have an important effect on changing the strategic position of the DPRK once again in the near future," the KCNA added without elaboration.