Trump, Moon discuss Korean Peninsula in phone call

File Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in gesture after signing a trade agreement at a bilateral meeting in New York on September 24, 2018, a day before the start of the General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly. (Xinhua/AFP)

US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed Korean Peninsula issues in a phone call on Friday EST, the White House said in a statement Saturday.The call also covered "developments related to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said, adding "the two leaders committed to continue close communications on these matters."The presidential Blue House of South Korea said earlier Saturday that Moon made in-depth consultations with Trump on ways to move forward the peace process of the Korean Peninsula.The call, made at the request of the US president, lasted about 30 minutes, the Blue House said.