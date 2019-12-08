RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You may end up feeling emotionally ragged by the end of the day today. In your tired state, arguments are likely to become heated if you are too quick to take offense. Make sure you think before you speak instead of just blindly reacting to everything. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 12, 19.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Fortune will favor those who have the courage to try new things. Do not be afraid to experiment today as the results are sure to prove interesting. Practice will make perfect. If you fail something on your first try, just keep trying until you get it right. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)A person who you are not that familiar with may ask for some help. Although this may mean taking a risk, it may also open the door onto something you've been waiting for without realizing it. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Lady Luck will be at your side today when it comes to advancing your career. This will be a great time to schedule interviews or speak to a superior about a future project or raise. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)A slip in your concentration at work will result in a costly error. It might be a wise idea to find someone who can give anything you are working on a once over. Physical exercise will help clear your head. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Although you have saved up a nice chunk of money, these savings will quickly disappear if you don't stick to a budget. Do not allow this money to burn a hole in your pocket. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Do not mess around today when it comes to legal issues. Consider consulting with a lawyer if there is anything you do not understand. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your intuition will run strong today so make sure you listen to what it has to say when dealing with unfamiliar situations. The weather will take a bad turn today, so make sure you are prepared. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Talking about your family heritage with relatives will give you greater insight into your past as well as your future. Focus on making some positive changes at home that will help you save some money. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Things may happen at a far faster pace than you are comfortable with today. Do not be afraid to slam on the brakes if you feel that you are not able to keep up. An outing with friends will prove highly entertaining. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You will have to take an innovative approach when coming up with solutions today as you will only have access to the resources as hand. Make your plans and prepare to celebrate. Add a little romance to the mix if you would like to enhance your personal life. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Love is in the air for you today. Offer your loved ones affection and devotion and they will do the same for you. Make personal changes geared toward Self-improvement and learning. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Joint ventures or partnerships are sure to experience some hiccups today. It might be better to focus on accomplishing tasks on your own for the next few days. ✭✭✭