Learning Chinese

pass on传承(chuánchénɡ)A: Listen to this, a Manchu woman has set up an online and offline series of Manchu language classes to pass on the Manchu language.听听这个,一位满族女性为了传承满语,开设了线上和线下的满语教学。(tīnɡtīnɡ zhèɡè, yīwèi mǎnzú nǚxìnɡ wèile chuánchénɡ mǎnyǔ, kāishè le xiànshànɡ hé xiànxià de mǎnyǔ jiàoxué.)B: A lot of ethnic minority languages are facing extinction. We should preserve them.很多少数民族语言都濒临失传。应该得到保护。(hěnduō shǎoshù mínzú yǔyán dōu bīnlín shīchuán. yīnɡɡāi dédào bǎohù.)A: The problem is that the need for Manchu isn't big. I feel that only a special segment of people, such as linguists, should learn to speak a few ethnic minority languages. It's unnecessary for ordinary people.问题是满语的应用范围太窄。特定人群,比如语言学家,应该学习一些少数民族语言。对普通人,没有必要。(wèntí shì mǎnyǔ de yīnɡyònɡ fànwéi tàizhǎi. tèdìnɡ rénqún, bǐrú yǔyánxué jiā, yīnɡɡāi xuéxí yīxiē shǎoshù mínzú yǔyán. duì pǔtōnɡrén, méiyǒu bìyào.)B: Language is culture, and culture needs to be passed on.语言即文化,文化需要传承。(yǔyán jí wénhuà, wénhuà xūyào chuánchénɡ.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT