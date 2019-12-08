China to take 90% of Chilean cherry exports

Customers shop for Chilean cherries at a supermarket in Guangzhou, capital of South China’s Guangdong Province on December 31, 2018. Photo: IC



China will take up to 90 percent of the total cherries exports from Chile this quarter, according to the Chilean Fresh Fruit Exporter Association on Saturday, as this quarter's first batch of cherries transport by sea arrived in China.

This quarter's Chile cherries are expected to reach a record high of 210,000 tons, compared to the 180,000 tons from the previous quarter. According to Charif Christian Carvajal, the director of the Europe-Asia marketing department, almost 90 percent of the total imports will be exported to China.

The cherries transported by air arrived in China in mid October, and cherries transported by sea are expected to meet the growing demand of Chinese consumers during the Spring Festival and will last until the end of February in 2020.

China's consumption of imported cherries is growing fast. According to statistics from China Customs, China's cherry imports totaled 186,000 tons in 2018 and were worth around 1.3 billion yuan. The figure is a 183 percent rise from the previous year.

Chile is now the biggest source of exported cherries to China, along with the US, Australia and New Zealand. In July, China also adjusted the import requirements for Turkey, the world's largest cherry exporter. The move is also expected to boost China's cherries consumption.

China and Chile signed a free trade agreement in 2005, which came into effect a year later. The deal was upgraded in March 2019, which aims to lift tariffs on 98 percent of all traded products.