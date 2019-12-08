Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Up the ___
5 Musical work
9 Result of disorderly conduct?
13 Lump for one on the "naughty list"
14 Tiny iPod discontinued in 2017
15 Buttinsky
16 *Apply pressure, in a way
18 Consumed
19 Hugh of "House"
20 With plenty to go around
21 Ruckus
23 *"The Coming" rapper
25 Helen of "The Good Liar"
27 ___ coat (attire for Bill Nye)
28 Spam-sending program, for short
29 Analogy words
30 Resting in bed for the day, say
33 *2013 OneRepublic hit ... and a task that, if applied to the asterisked answers, yields five
38 Sikh's headwear
39 Canine's intruder alert
41 Director Lee
44 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)
45 Bagel type with seeds
47 *Rep's goal
51 Morning droplets
52 Important points
53 Sought prey
55 Go in
56 *Country whose capital is San Jose
59 "Reno 911!" star Nash
60 Opposing
61 Strap held by an equestrian
62 Sunbathing souvenirs
63 Fluorescent
64 "Don't leave me!"DOWN
1 Congressional output
2 Right this minute
3 Suit the specific needs of
4 Disney queen with an Ice Palace
5 Out jogging
6 The Louvre's city
7 Not fulfilled
8 Emergency broadcast at sea
9 Like many old apples
10 Place in a crypt
11 Two-speaker sound system
12 Most reasonable
15 "That's generally correct, although ..."
17 Center of a paper towel roll
20 Alums
21 French friend
22 Frisbee, e.g.
24 Straighten
26 Lopsided victory
30 North African nation
31 Political commentator Navarro
32 Most cats have four
34 Place for flowers or babies
35 Moderate gaits
36 Another term for a lane reduction
37 Not many
40 Not many
41 Climb up?
42 C.S. Lewis fantasy realm
43 Substance in many flours
45 Submitted
46 James who sang "At Last"
48 Corp. bigwigs
49 River of Geneva and Arles
50 Get-up-and-go
54 Goes astray
56 Is able to
57 Clandestine org.
58 "___ takers?"
Solution