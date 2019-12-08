Crossword

2019/12/8

 ACROSS

  1 Up the ___

  5 Musical work

  9 Result of disorderly conduct?

 13 Lump for one on the "naughty list"

 14 Tiny iPod discontinued in 2017

 15 Buttinsky

 16 *Apply pressure, in a way

 18 Consumed

 19 Hugh of "House"

 20 With plenty to go around

 21 Ruckus

 23 *"The Coming" rapper

 25 Helen of "The Good Liar"

 27 ___ coat (attire for Bill Nye)

 28 Spam-sending program, for short

 29 Analogy words

 30 Resting in bed for the day, say

 33 *2013 OneRepublic hit ... and a task that, if applied to the asterisked answers, yields five

 38 Sikh's headwear

 39 Canine's intruder alert

 41 Director Lee

 44 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)

 45 Bagel type with seeds

 47 *Rep's goal

 51 Morning droplets

 52 Important points

 53 Sought prey

 55 Go in

 56 *Country whose capital is San Jose

 59 "Reno 911!" star Nash

 60 Opposing

 61 Strap held by an equestrian

 62 Sunbathing souvenirs

 63 Fluorescent

 64 "Don't leave me!"

DOWN

  1 Congressional output

  2 Right this minute

  3 Suit the specific needs of

  4 Disney queen with an Ice Palace

  5 Out jogging

  6 The Louvre's city

  7 Not fulfilled

  8 Emergency broadcast at sea

  9 Like many old apples

 10 Place in a crypt

 11 Two-speaker sound system

 12 Most reasonable

 15 "That's generally correct, although ..."

 17 Center of a paper towel roll

 20 Alums

 21 French friend

 22 Frisbee, e.g.

 24 Straighten

 26 Lopsided victory

 30 North African nation

 31 Political commentator Navarro

 32 Most cats have four

 34 Place for flowers or babies

 35 Moderate gaits

 36 Another term for a lane reduction

 37 Not many

 40 Not many

 41 Climb up?

 42 C.S. Lewis fantasy realm

 43 Substance in many flours

 45 Submitted

 46 James who sang "At Last"

 48 Corp. bigwigs

 49 River of Geneva and Arles

 50 Get-up-and-go

 54 Goes astray

 56 Is able to

 57 Clandestine org.

 58 "___ takers?"

Solution



 

