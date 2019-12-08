Puzzle

1 Up the ___5 Musical work9 Result of disorderly conduct?13 Lump for one on the "naughty list"14 Tiny iPod discontinued in 201715 Buttinsky16 *Apply pressure, in a way18 Consumed19 Hugh of "House"20 With plenty to go around21 Ruckus23 *"The Coming" rapper25 Helen of "The Good Liar"27 ___ coat (attire for Bill Nye)28 Spam-sending program, for short29 Analogy words30 Resting in bed for the day, say33 *2013 OneRepublic hit ... and a task that, if applied to the asterisked answers, yields five38 Sikh's headwear39 Canine's intruder alert41 Director Lee44 ___ G. Biv (rainbow mnemonic)45 Bagel type with seeds47 *Rep's goal51 Morning droplets52 Important points53 Sought prey55 Go in56 *Country whose capital is San Jose59 "Reno 911!" star Nash60 Opposing61 Strap held by an equestrian62 Sunbathing souvenirs63 Fluorescent64 "Don't leave me!"1 Congressional output2 Right this minute3 Suit the specific needs of4 Disney queen with an Ice Palace5 Out jogging6 The Louvre's city7 Not fulfilled8 Emergency broadcast at sea9 Like many old apples10 Place in a crypt11 Two-speaker sound system12 Most reasonable15 "That's generally correct, although ..."17 Center of a paper towel roll20 Alums21 French friend22 Frisbee, e.g.24 Straighten26 Lopsided victory30 North African nation31 Political commentator Navarro32 Most cats have four34 Place for flowers or babies35 Moderate gaits36 Another term for a lane reduction37 Not many40 Not many41 Climb up?42 C.S. Lewis fantasy realm43 Substance in many flours45 Submitted46 James who sang "At Last"48 Corp. bigwigs49 River of Geneva and Arles50 Get-up-and-go54 Goes astray56 Is able to57 Clandestine org.58 "___ takers?"

Solution