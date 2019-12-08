Fisticuffs after father objects to couple’s PDA

Father of a young girl brawls with a man from Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province who has getting too hot and heavy with his girlfriend at a neighboring table of a local restaurant. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ourjiangsu.com

A public display of affection that got overly hot and heavy in restaurant led the parents of a young girl eating at a nearby table to object and when the young couple refused to cool it, the furious father and younger man got into a punch-up, according to a video posted by Ourjiangsu.com on Saturday."They had been kissing and cuddling in front of my daughter since the beginning of their meal," Xu's wife said in the video that shows the other couple seated at a table with a sofa-like bench. "They later started touching each other in a very sexual manner."The video shows the father seated at a nearby table with his back toward the couple, while his daughter's seat is directly facing the amorous pair.Xu asked the couple to cool their passion or move to another table. They refused to comply and replied with a sarcastic remark, saying "you wouldn't have a daughter if you and your wife hadn't done dirty stuff."Xu then appears to lose his temper and walks to the couple's table and throws a punch. After fending off a kick, Xu pulls the younger man by his leg from his seat who lands heavily on the floor and is punched again by Xu.Local police took both men to the police station, but neither was charged with a crime."Although the law does not stipulate a boundary of intimacy in public places, such behavior in public places should be restrained as many people may find it disgusting," a local police officer named Ma Youjun said in the video.The video had been viewed more than 3.6 million times as of Sunday."What the couple did was totally inappropriate. I can't believe there isn't a law banning it," said one netizen.Some netizens suggested that witnessing the father's violent altercation will cause more emotional harm to the daughter than witnessing the couple's public display of affection."I don't think the couple did anything since they didn't break the law," another commented.Ourjiangsu.com