Runaway boy missing since September cycles 1,000s of kms before being reunited with family

A 12-year-old runaway boy from South China's Hainan Province rode his bicycle for 3,000 kilometers to East China's Anhui Province before police helped reunite him with his father. Photo: Screenshot from video by Knews

A 12-year-old runaway boy from South China's Hainan Province rode his bicycle for 3,000 kilometers to East China's Anhui Province before police helped reunite him with his family.The boy from Sanya, surnamed Huang, ran away from home in September at the start of the school semester after a quarrel with his parents, Knews reported on Sunday.The boy, who had no money, apparently supported himself by begging for food during the nearly 100 days of his journey.A motorist saw the young boy cycling alone late at night in the city of Chuzhou and called local police, according to a video posted by Knews and edited from police and traffic camera videos.While the nighttime video of the police talking to Huang who was on his bicycle on the street blurs the boy's face, it shows him being a big boy and speaking in an accent very different from the police officers', an immediate indication that he is not from Anhui.Huang told police he was intending to ride to Beijing, which is more than 800 straight kilometers from Chuzhou, the Knews report said.After police notified Huang's parents that their son had been found, the boy's father rushed to Chuzhou the next day.Knews