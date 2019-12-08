Villagers of Houyi Township make lanterns as Chinese New Year draws near

Villagers make lanterns at Jianguzhuang Village of Houyi Township in Yongqing County, north China's Hebei Province, on Dec. 8, 2019. As the Chinese New Year is drawing near, villagers of Houyi Township, renowned for lantern making, are busy making lanterns to supply the markets. (Xinhua/Li Xiaoguo)

