Trump ‘looking strongly’ at problem toilets that need ‘10 to 15 flushes’

President Donald Trump told a White House gathering Friday that he's taking aim at the problem of US toilets that require flushing "10 times, 15 times."Speaking in a voice and with a level of detail that suggested the importance he was giving the issue, Trump told the high-level meeting that the government is "looking very strongly" at water pressure troubles in the nation's bathrooms.The president used a major portion of his remarks to senior officials and invited entrepreneurs about the plumbing issues. Trump then declared that "people are flushing toilets 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once."The president said he had instructed the federal environmental authority, known as the EPA, to loosen regulations on water use.While desert areas may need water conservation, he said, "For the most part you have many states where they have so much water that comes down - it's called rain - that they don't know what to do with it."AFP