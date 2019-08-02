Around the world

An electric bus, manufactured by Chinese company BYD, arrives in the port of San Antonio, in the region of Valparaiso, Chile, July 31, 2019. (Xinhua/Jorge Villegas)

Largest bus order Largest bus order

New metro train technology

China's new energy vehicle manufacturer BYD reached a deal with Keolis Nederland BV on Friday to provide 259 pure-electric, emissions-free buses for the Netherlands, the largest single order the Chinese company has ever landed in Europe.Keolis Nederland BV is the Dutch subsidiary of global public transport provider Keolis. Under the deal, 259 buses will be delivered from next summer and enter service from the end of 2020, according to BYD.The China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, world's largest rolling stock manufacturer, unveiled its latest metro train in Australia's largest rail event on Tuesday.The new metro train, featuring a world-leading intelligent control system, light-weight construction and passenger information system, will provide a safe, efficient and green service, said an official of the company, noting the new metro train can be fully automatically operated.Xinhua