Chinese teams invigorate Phuket King's Cup regatta

Photo: Courtesy of organizers
Fifteen Chinese teams garnered attention by arriving to compete in the Phuket King's Cup regatta in Thailand at the weekend.
Their participation was not merely targeted at achieving results in the race, but also to attract and invite top sailing teams to participate in the Belt and Road
Regatta, to be held in Beihai, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on December 13.
The Beihai event is the first regatta in China named after the Belt and Road Initiative, with the aim of enhancing friendship and communication between China and Southeast Asian countries via the sport of sailing.
The Belt and Road Regatta will also travel to Singapore and Malaysia, with participants expected to number 1,000.