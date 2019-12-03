Messi hat trick breaks La Liga record as Barca put five past Mallorca

Lionel Messi reacts after winning the 2019 Ballon d'Or in Paris. Photo: VCG

Lionel Messi broke yet another record by hitting his 35th La Liga hat trick on Saturday as Barcelona thrashed Real Mallorca 5-2 to keep pace with Real Madrid at the top of the table.A trio of vintage Messi finishes contributed to five stunning Barca goals, the best of them arguably belonging to Luis Suarez, whose brilliant backheel capped a free-flowing move, involving seven different players."I knew I had a little gap, my last ­resort was to try a backheel," said Suarez."I was surprised," added Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde. "It was an extraordinary goal."But at the end of a week in which Messi claimed a record sixth Ballon d'Or, it was the Argentinian etching his name into the history books again after pulling clear of Cristiano Ronaldo's 34 La Liga trebles to stand alone.The efforts of Messi and Suarez overshadowed Antoine Griezmann's opener but that was impressive too, the Frenchman applying a sumptuous chip after being assisted by his own goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.An exhibition of creativity at Camp Nou allowed for the occasional lapse in defence and Mallorca's Ante Budimir twice reduced the deficit to 2-1 and 4-2, even if a comeback never looked likely.Instead, Messi underlined his status as the world's finest footballer with another sublime performance, instant evidence for why he was presented with his latest Ballon d'Or trophy on the pitch before kickoff.Messi now has 12 goals this season, the highest in the division and one ahead of Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, who had scored one and set up another in an equally comfortable 2-0 victory over Espanyol a few hours earlier.It means Madrid and Barcelona are back level on points at the top of the ­table, with Barca ahead on goal difference. Sevilla, in third, are four points further back.Benzema's own irresistible form in parallel with Messi adds an intriguing subplot to the upcoming Clasico on December 18, which looks increasingly likely to decide who will sit first over the Christmas break."We're talking about Karim a lot recently, in a good way," said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. "He's getting older and that's made a difference, his maturity. None of us are perfect. But he's asked to chase and he does it."