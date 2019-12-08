Jones comes through late scare to win second Australian Open

Spectators watch golf through thick haze from bushfires on Day 1 of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney on Thursday. Photo: VCG

Matt Jones joined an elite few by winning his second Australian Open Sunday, resisting big pressure on the back nine from South African Louis Oosthuizen to clinch victory by a shot.The 39-year-old, who grew up playing at the Australian Golf Club in Sydney before taking his game to the US, stroked a final-round 69 to earn a place at the 2020 Open Championship at Royal St George's.He joins the likes of Aaron Baddeley, Jordan Spieth, and Robert Allenby among his contemporaries to have won two Stonehaven Cups.On a warm, gusty day, he ended at 15-under for the tournament, one ahead of Oosthuizen, who warmed-up for the Presidents Cup against the Tiger Woods-led Americans in Melbourne this week with impressive form.The world No.24 moved within two shots of Jones with back-to-back birdies on 10 and 11 and sunk a spectacular eagle on the 18th in his 66, leaving the Australian needing par to win on his last hole.Jones clipped a tree on his second shot and landed in the sand, but held his nerve to reach the green and nail a pressure putt to claim victory.Japan's Takumi Kanaya, the world's top-ranked amateur, and Australian Aaron Pike ­ended tied for third.