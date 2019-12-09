Netizens show support for pro-HK police entertainer

Jordan Chan performs at his solo concert in Taiwan on December 7, 2019. Photo: VCG

Chinese netizens showed their support for Hong Kong actor and singer Jordan Chan as he was insulted by HK radicals at his solo concert in Taiwan on Saturday night for allegedly endorsing Hong Kong police.Walls outside the venue of Chan's concert on Saturday night at the National Taiwan Sport University in Taoyuan, Taiwan were spray painted with graffiti, citing insulting phrases such as "shameless" and "rapist Jordan Chan."Taiwan local media reported that a dozen people had pulled out banners denouncing Chan for about 15 minutes.There were also threats spread on the internet that gasoline bombs would be thrown at the concert before it began.Many netizens believe that Chan had become a target as he voiced support for Hong Kong police previously on numerous occasions.They flooded to Sina Weibo showing their support for Chan and condemning rioters.The hashtag #JordanChanthreatenedforsupportingHongKongPolice has been viewed over 210 million times as of Sunday night."Patriotic celebrities have to protect themselves and their families from radical protesters in such dangerous situations. More than 1.4 billion Chinese welcome you to the mainland for a concert," a comment said on Sina Weibo.Neitizens also called for serious punishment on rioters.The local Public Security Bureau had vowed to check surveillance footage to track down suspects who damaged the venue's walls. The bureau had upgraded security to the highest level, chinatimes.com reported.All visitors went through a pat down and thorough inspection of their bags before entering the venue, while staff checked the washroom for suspicious individuals, it said.Rumors online suggested that Chan would wear a bulletproof vest, but concert organizers denied the report on Saturday, Hong Kong-based Wen Wei Po reported.Chan is not the only one to suffer abuse and physical threats due to remarks in support of Hong Kong Police.Several Hong Kong celebrities, including Jackie Chan, pop singer Jackson Wang Ka-yee and actor William Chan have also been targets of abuse after they promised on Sina Weibo to protect the Chinese national flag after several masked rioters disgraced the flag by throwing it into the sea on August 4.Mainland pop star Zhang Yixing has also been repeatedly abused online for supporting Hong Kong police on both domestic and international social media platforms including Sina Weibo and Twitter. His family's private information was disclosed on social media and Zhang's personal information was even used by some haters to sign up for organ donation.Zhang cancelled his Hong Kong concert for security reasons on August 12.Some radical netizens who support illegal protests in Hong Kong called for a boycott of Disney's film Mulan in August because the film's leading actor Liu Yifei expressed her support for Hong Kong police on her Weibo account.