Around the world

An employee works at the Fuyao Glass America facility in the US city of Moraine, Ohio, on August 21, 2018. Photo: Xinhua

Bahraini Ministry of Housing on Sunday signed contracts with the China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to initiate construction work on the mega project for East Sitra City.Basim Bin Yacob Al Hamar, Bahraini minister of Housing, said that the East Sitra City project is one of the key projects initiated by the ministry to provide 40,000 housing units. The project is also in line with efforts to hit the 25,000-housing unit target that the government is currently working towards.Fuyao Glass America is expecting a challenging year in 2020 after enjoying two consecutive years of increased revenue and profit.Jeff Liu, president and CEO of Fuyao Glass America, said in an interview with Xinhua that "next year will be tough" as US auto sales are expected to drop to 16.7 million units. Several experts are expecting 2019 to finish at about 17 million units.