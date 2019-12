A cargo aircraft of Sichuan Airlines arrives at Nantong Xingdong International Airport, East China's Jiangsu Province, from Mumbai, India, on Monday. The plane carries 33.6 tons of goods to Osaka, Japan. It represents the airport's first global cargo air route connecting Mumbai, Nantong and Osaka. The first shipment includes textile products, suitcases, toys and electronic components. Photo: VCG