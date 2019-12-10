Shanghai uni releases associate professor for sexual harassment allegations

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
The Shanghai University of Finance and Economics (SUFE) dismissed Qian Fengsheng, an associate professor under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting a student. University officials issued a statement Monday saying it has a zero-tolerance policy toward behavior that violates the moral standards of its faculty.
The decision was reached after an investigation was launched following allegations that Qian had locked a student in his car and sexually assaulted her on campus in November.
Several online posts including recordings and text messages between the student and Qian went viral on Chinese social media. SUFE officials announced last Friday that a special investigative team would be assigned to the case.
The investigation found that Qian had seriously violated the professional code of ethics which carries severe social consequences, the university said. In accordance with school regulations, the university dismissed Qian, revoked his position as an associate professor, and disqualified him as a teacher, Monday's announcement said.
Netizens praised the student's courage for speaking out against sexual harassment and said they believed justice is never too late.
"The university lives up to everyone's expectations, and hopefully, he will get the punishment in line with the law," said Weibo user Elisa_Wu.
China's Ministry of Education
has pledged to work with local authorities to increase efforts in preventing sexual harassment at universities and colleges, media reported in October.
The National People's Congress also suggested the establishment of special committees at higher education institutions to help curb harassment.