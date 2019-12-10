Berlin's twin panda newborns get names

Twin Panda cubs "Meng Xiang" (R) and "Meng Yuan" are seen during a ceremony at Zoo Berlin, in Berlin, capital of Germany, on Dec. 9, 2019. The twin panda cubs born at Zoo Berlin, the first-ever panda cubs born in the city, got names on Monday, 100 days after their births. At a press conference at the zoo with the two cubs meeting the press, the twins were named "Meng Xiang", "Meng Yuan", both, put together, meaning "beautiful dreams come true". (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

The twin panda cubs born at Zoo Berlin, the first-ever panda cubs born in the city, got names on Monday, 100 days after their births.At a press conference at the zoo with the two cubs meeting the press, the twins were named "Meng Xiang", "Meng Yuan", both, put together, meaning "beautiful dreams come true".