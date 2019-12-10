Russian cargo ship successfully docks with ISS

The Progress MS-13 cargo ship is seen in this screen grab taken from video footage released by Roscosmos.

The Russian cargo spacecraft Progress MS-13 has successfully docked with the Pirs module of the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said Monday.The approach was conducted automatically under the supervision of the Russian Mission Control Center and Russian ISS crew members Alexander Skvortsov and Oleg Skripochka, Roscosmos said in a statement.The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, transporting the cargo spacecraft, was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 6.The ship delivered around 2.5 tons of cargo, including fuel and vital equipment needed to support the station, as well as packages for the crewmembers, Roscosmos said.