Syrian woman builds home-cooked dishes business from her kitchen

Dania Mousili, 33-year-old woman, prepares meals in her own house kitchen in Syria's capital Damascus, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

As the Syrian war brought the unexpected to the lives of the people, women found themselves in a position where they can no longer solely rely on their husbands to make ends meet.But this wasn't an easy task as finding a job during the war was so difficult for men, let alone for housewives, who have spent long years raising children and far from the labor market.Additionally, it wasn't easy for women in conservative families just to go on the streets and search for jobs. So they had to think of something that suits them and doesn't clash with their traditions.Dania Mousili, a 33-year-old woman, is one of the millions of women who had to help their husbands during the war to make a living.Mousili had already been working as an employee in the morning when she decided that she must make her own business to further benefit her family and make more money.So she had thought of what she is good at and decided to cook and sell meals from her home kitchen in 2017.

Dania Mousili cooks meals in her own house kitchen in Syria's capital Damascus, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

The mother of four told Xinhua she started with making Cheese Barak, a kind of a traditional pastry that's usually served as an appetizer."I started with making dishes of Cheese Barak and I used to send it to neighboring homes and a month later I started receiving orders and gradually I got more customers," she said.She started cooking more meals and people started asking for more. When she started receiving more and more orders, she asked other women to join her in her kitchen to cook to meet the growing demand.This woman advocates the idea that the problem that doesn't break you, makes you stronger. She said the crisis didn't break her but helped her realize her full potentials."The crisis helped me to be stronger than the circumstances that we have gone through. We lived through a lot of hard days but the crisis didn't break me, it just made me stronger," she said.

Dania Mousili (C) cooks meals with other women in her own house kitchen in Syria's capital Damascus, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Later, the woman's business has developed and she needed more employees and hired a customer service employee and a social media expert to advertise for her food and meals.She also contracted with a driver to deliver the orders to the homes of the customers.Her marketing and customer service employee, Nivin Ozyar, told Xinhua that the job for her was challenging as she had to come up with a strategy to convince the wider range of customers with the food quality as it's not a regular restaurant but a home."Due to the fact that this is a home kitchen, we needed to face the first challenge to convince the customers that this is a trustworthy and clean kitchen because obviously, they don't see the food and how it is prepared. So we answer all the questions and we always take videos and photos of the food and how it's made and post it online," she said.Ozyar said this job reflects the bigger idea of women empowerment and how proud she was to join this team of self-reliant women who proved to be up for the challenge in the toughest times."When I got here, I realized that there are strong women that can get on their feet either through a similar project or other ideas to move on with their lives," she said.The social media expert in the Dania Kitchen, Bayan Tawaf, accompanies the women who are cooking with her cellphone and either does live broadcasts or records a regular video of the process of making the meals to post it online and let the people interact and get more familiar."I move around and take footages of the kitchen and ask the cook about the ingredients and how the meal is made and all other details so the viewers will have a clear idea about our food," she said.It's no secret that these women have used social media outlets to reach thousands of people and get customers, who are technically doing an electronic purchase of food from a private home.

Dania Mousili shows her cooking in her own house kitchen in Syria's capital Damascus, on Nov. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

Dania now has 16,000 followers on Facebook, the platform where she posts photos of the dishes she and other women in her kitchen make. People also interact with the posts with either likes or questions about the prices. She also receives special orders via a group chat on Whatsapp.With all her success, Dania didn't forget to thank her husband, saying his support has gotten her this far.The husband, Nizar Eiz-Aldeen, told Xinhua that he has always supported his wife and when she told him about the idea of cooking and selling the meals, he wanted her to take her chances although he wasn't sure how far this would go."I was a driver. When my wife came up with this project, I supported her but I had no idea it was going to be this success to the point that I left my job. I am working with my wife in this project," he told Xinhua."The crisis that we have been through made us realize that there should be an equality between women and men and to be partners in making a living and this realization has changed our lives to the better," he said.