Russian defense minister sets targets for 2020

A helicopter Mi-8 goes to a position during the Center-2019 military exercises in Orenburg region, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu outlined the military development targets of the country for 2020 on Monday, highlighting the deployment of modern weapons.Holding a conference call with senior military officials, Shoigu said Russian Armed Forces will be equipped with the most up-to-date technology, increasing their nuclear force, precision weapons and aerospace defense capabilities, adding that the share of modern weapons in use in Russia should reach 70 percent in 2020.He said that the Russian Aerospace Forces will ensure the combat readiness of a necessary number of long-range strategic aircraft, forming the air component of the nuclear triad.A nuclear triad is a three-pronged military force structure that consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear-missile-armed submarines and strategic aircraft equipped with nuclear bombs and missiles.The Navy will increase the number of ships in its fleet capable of operating far from Russia's shores, including those carrying Kalibr cruise missiles and Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, Shoigu said.He said that the Armed Forces will expand their range of unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic systems and weapons.Next year, more than 4,800 military drills of various sizes and over 9,000 practical exercises of combat training will be carried out, Shoigu said.