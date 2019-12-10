China supports int'l Chinese language education programs: vice premier

Students of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University pose for a group photo after performing at an event celebrating the 5th anniversary of the founding of the institute, in Kampala, Uganda, Nov. 23, 2019. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

The Chinese government provides support to the public from various countries in learning the Chinese language, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said Monday.Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the International Chinese Language Education Conference that opened in Changsha, capital of central China's Hunan Province.Needs to learn the Chinese language among various countries have continued to be strong, while talents with Chinese language skills are becoming increasingly popular, she said.

Students sing during the "Chinese Bridge" Chinese proficiency competition held in Zaragosa, Spain, May 19, 2019. A total of 17 Spanish students took part in the competition. (Xinhua/Guo Qiuda)

Based on principles of mutual respect, friendly negotiation as well as equality and mutual benefit, China supports international Chinese language education programs, exchanges and cooperation carried by institutions of higher education, enterprises and social organizations at home and abroad, said Sun.The conference has attracted over 1,000 representatives from Confucius Institutes and Chinese language education organizations in 160 countries and regions.