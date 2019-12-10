The giant comes to village: helicopter helps road construction in Sichuan

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator arrives at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with machinery files over Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the construction site of the road linking Abuluoha Village with Weimu Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the machinery and equipment needed to be transported to the construction site in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator flies towards Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with machinery files towards Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
Workers load an air compressor up to the Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator arrives at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
Villagers watch Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter arriving at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)
A villager takes a selfie with the Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)