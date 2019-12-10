The giant comes to village: helicopter helps road construction in Sichuan

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator arrives at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Nestled in the mountainous area, Abuluoha Village is connected with the outside world with a rugged trail built along a cliff. One way trip needs about 4 hours by walk and goods are transported by horses.

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with machinery files over Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the construction site of the road linking Abuluoha Village with Weimu Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

To improve the transportation conditions which are believed to hinder the villagers from getting rid of the poverty, local authority decided to build a 3.8-km-long road that will link Weimu Village of Laguo Township with Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture.

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the machinery and equipment needed to be transported to the construction site in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator flies towards Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with machinery files towards Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

As the road construction was carried out, problems came. Large-scale machinery and equipment need to be transported to the construction site. A Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter has been rented since Nov. 30 by the construction unit, Sichuan Road and Bridge (Group) Co., Ltd., to help transport machinery and equipment to both ends of the road where the construction works are underway simultaneously. After the road is completed, all the villages in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture have access to the rural road.

Workers load an air compressor up to the Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter loaded with an excavator arrives at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 7, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Villagers watch Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter arriving at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

A villager takes a selfie with the Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter at Abuluoha Village in Butuo County of Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2019. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)