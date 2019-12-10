Ukraine, Russia agree on full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine before 2019-end

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia for the first time in Paris on Monday. Photo: CGTN

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a full and comprehensive implementation of a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine before the end of 2019, announced leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany here on Monday evening."The parties commit to fully implementing the ceasefire, which will be consolidated by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of 2019," said a joint declaration issued by French President Emmanuel Macron , German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.Following the talks called Normandy Four Summit, the parties also agreed to hold another meeting in the Normandy format in the next four months, discussing "political and security conditions for local elections," said the declaration.Established in June 2014, the Normandy Four is a contact group for senior officials from the four countries to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine that erupted in April 2014.Monday's summit was the first of its kind in three years. The last was held in Berlin in 2016.It was also the first time that Putin and Zelensky met face to face since the latter was elected president earlier this year. After the four-party talks, the two leaders had a separate one-on-one meeting.