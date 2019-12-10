HOME >>
China's CPI up 4.5 pct in November
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/10 10:31:23
Chinese consumers walk in a shopping area in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: IC
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 4.5 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.
