China's CPI up 4.5 pct in November

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/12/10 10:31:23

Chinese consumers walk in a shopping area in Chengdu, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. Photo: IC


 
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 4.5 percent year on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus