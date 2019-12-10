New Ukrainian president meets with Putin for the first time

Photo: CGTN

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia for the first time in Paris on Monday.Zelenskiy said an exchange of all prisoners will take place by year's end after the meeting.They both sat down with the leaders of Germany and France and help resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.A peace agreement stalled since 2015 was the topic of discussion.Since 2014, over 14,000 people have been killed by the war.UNICEF says 430,000 children in the region are nearing the "brunt" of the conflict.The last summit between leaders of the two countries was in 2016.That they met is considered a significant step. But a major breakthrough is unlikely.The fighting is taking place along a front line in eastern Ukraine.