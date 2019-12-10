China, Sao Tome and Principe pledge to forge ahead ties

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, holds talks with president of the National Assembly of Sao Tome and Principe Delfim Neves in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu held talks on Monday with visiting president of the National Assembly of Sao Tome and Principe Delfim Neves.Li, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said China is willing to work together with Sao Tome and Principe to firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, and jointly safeguard the basis of the bilateral relationship of the one-China principle.The two countries restored diplomatic relations in 2016 and therefore opened a new chapter for friendly cooperation between the two sides.Li expressed China's readiness to cement ties with African countries, including Sao Tome and Principe.He also expected the two countries' legislative bodies to advance exchanges and coordination.Neves said Sao Tome and Principe will firmly adhere to the one-China principle, expressing the willingness to enhance cooperation in such areas as energy, infrastructure construction, fishery, health and culture.Neves agreed to deepen friendly relations with China's legislative bodies.