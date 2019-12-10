Uzbekistan's Tashkent shrouded by heavy fog

Photo taken on Dec. 8, 2019 shows a television tower shrouded by heavy fog in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Many flights were delayed due to the heavy fog on Sunday in Tashkent. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

Vehicles run on a road shrouded by heavy fog in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 8, 2019. Many flights were delayed due to the heavy fog on Sunday in Tashkent. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

