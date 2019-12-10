Heavy rain floods roads in Lebanon

A man paddles a kayak through the flooded street in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Dec. 9, 2019. Heavy rain flooded roads in some regions of Lebanon on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019 shows vehicles trapped on a flooded street in Beirut, capital of Lebanon. Heavy rain flooded roads in some regions of Lebanon on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019 shows vehicles trapped on a flooded street in Beirut, capital of Lebanon. Heavy rain flooded roads in some regions of Lebanon on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
A woman stands at the door on a flooded street in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Dec. 9, 2019. Heavy rain flooded roads in some regions of Lebanon on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)
Two men ride on a paddle board through the flooded street in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, Dec. 9, 2019. Heavy rain flooded roads in some regions of Lebanon on Monday. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)