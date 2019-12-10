Urumqi incorporates winter entertainment facilities, local ethnic traditions to attract tourists

A tourist rests at a homestay in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 3, 2019. With abundant snow and ice resources, Urumqi has been incorporating the city's winter entertainment facilities and local ethnic traditions to attract tourists. A total of 60 winter tourist activities will be organized in the city this winter, according to local culture and tourism authority. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A child selects toys at a street in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

Tourists play at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

A child plays at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

Dong Xiaoying, the owner of a homestay, cleans up a guestroom in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

Ski enthusiasts are seen at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

Ma Qing (C), the owner of a homestay, sings with tourists in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.

A ski enthusiast is seen at a ski resort in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 8, 2019.