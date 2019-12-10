Scenery of Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot in Xi'an, NW China

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the morning scenery of the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the morning scenery of Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows carved stone pillars at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows decorations of a building at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a decorated archway at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the Taoist statues at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a view of the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the Taoist statues at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the morning scenery of the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the Taoist statues at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows the morning scenery of the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows decorative paintings of a building at the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a view of the Louguantai Temple Taoist cultural scenic spot of Zhouzhi County in Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Louguantai Temple is the place where Chinese philosopher Laozi, the founder of the Taoism, preached his thoughts. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)