Your willingness to go that extra mile at work will pay big dividends over the long run. Your name is sure to leap to the top of the promotion list if you keep working hard. Do not underestimate the danger of small seemingly-trivial purchases. They can easily build up and eat into your savings. Your lucky numbers: 1, 5, 7, 12, 19.Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Those who only think of money will lose out in the end. Make sure you focus the right amount of time and effort on building relationships with others instead of just pursuing financial gain. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Your desire for a leadership position has been recognized. Others are ready to give you the support you need to help make your ambitions a reality, but it will be up to you to take action. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Keep a close eye on personal belongings today as your property will very easily be misplaced. Your financial luck is in flux. Moderate investment strategies will be the way to go for the next few weeks. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Getting your responsibilities out of the way early today will give you the free time you need to have a blast with friends this evening. Artistic endeavours will pay off. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Maintaining a positive atmosphere at work will ensure that people seek you out for projects. You will have great fun poking around in the stores or getting together with a friend tonight. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Education should be at the forefront of your mind. The alignment of the stars has created favorable conditions for you to learn something new and expand your abilities. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Things will progress extremely quickly today, making it difficult for you to keep pace. There will be no time to catch your breath, so be ready to take some blind risks. Financial matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Innovative tactics will win the day today, so do not hesitate to think outside the box. Make sure that you lay down ground rules with those you live with or confusion and arguments are sure to follow. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not hesitate to do whatever is necessary to protect everything you have worked for. The competition is getting fierce so you will have to be especially aggressive. Attention to detail and the ability to multitask will keep you on top. ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The hectic routine that the work week brings will be detrimental to your health. Taking a break from things will end up making you even more productive. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Financial issues may become a roadblock when it comes to making a major purchase such as a new car or a home. Your ability to juggle numerous tasks will make you a valuable asset at work. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Keeping secrets from those closest to you will only end up damaging important friendships. Informing everyone about your intentions will allow you to move forward guilt-free. ✭✭✭