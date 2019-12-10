Puzzle

1 Shoulder wrap6 An ___ and a leg9 Sponge cake ingredients13 Pacific island nation14 Personal short stories?16 White House No. 217 Wing it18 Water, in Cancun19 Volcano in Sicily20 *"Jack" Bristow in "Alias" (see letters 5-7)23 *Laura Hunt in "Laura" (letters 3-5)26 Pose a question27 Surrounded by28 Run the show30 Except31 King Minos, for one36 Barely managed, with "out"37 *Fiorello in "A Night at the Opera" (letters 4-6)39 Something to build on42 Zombie, before revival43 Zip46 Sacred song48 Bosses, often50 Semicircular path51 *Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde" (letters 4-6)56 Stream some content online, or what the starred people could together do?58 Jingling thing59 Effortlessness60 Online sales64 World Cup cheers65 Silverstein who wrote "The Giving Tree"66 So out it's in67 Become fatigued68 NBC weekend show69 Biscuit, for a dog1 Rejuvenating resort2 Once owned3 Without exception4 Signed away, as a right5 "Ninotchka" director Ernst (CLUB HITS anagram)6 Lessen in intensity7 Severity8 Grieve9 Better than ___10 Recoup11 Rochester's river12 Ignited15 Wise person21 Kind of acid in a lemon22 Vote of support23 Schmooze24 Relative of an ostrich25 Little criticism to "pick"29 Tex-___ cuisine32 System start-up?33 Ontario NBA city: Abbr.34 Sound booster35 City in southern New Hampshire37 Disney frame38 Stick in again39 Everything it produces is junk40 Haifa native41 Defensive football player, often43 Church bench44 Period45 "Gangnam Style" rapper47 Juilliard deg.49 Rodent-hunting cat or dog52 Wows53 Followers of The Beatles' "She loves you"54 "Barnaby Jones" star Buddy55 Big battery type57 Ultimatum-ending word61 Consumed62 SEP plan63 Land purchase

Solution