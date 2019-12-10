Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Shoulder wrap
6 An ___ and a leg
9 Sponge cake ingredients
13 Pacific island nation
14 Personal short stories?
16 White House No. 2
17 Wing it
18 Water, in Cancun
19 Volcano in Sicily
20 *"Jack" Bristow in "Alias" (see letters 5-7)
23 *Laura Hunt in "Laura" (letters 3-5)
26 Pose a question
27 Surrounded by
28 Run the show
30 Except
31 King Minos, for one
36 Barely managed, with "out"
37 *Fiorello in "A Night at the Opera" (letters 4-6)
39 Something to build on
42 Zombie, before revival
43 Zip
46 Sacred song
48 Bosses, often
50 Semicircular path
51 *Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde" (letters 4-6)
56 Stream some content online, or what the starred people could together do?
58 Jingling thing
59 Effortlessness
60 Online sales
64 World Cup cheers
65 Silverstein who wrote "The Giving Tree"
66 So out it's in
67 Become fatigued
68 NBC weekend show
69 Biscuit, for a dogDOWN
1 Rejuvenating resort
2 Once owned
3 Without exception
4 Signed away, as a right
5 "Ninotchka" director Ernst (CLUB HITS anagram)
6 Lessen in intensity
7 Severity
8 Grieve
9 Better than ___
10 Recoup
11 Rochester's river
12 Ignited
15 Wise person
21 Kind of acid in a lemon
22 Vote of support
23 Schmooze
24 Relative of an ostrich
25 Little criticism to "pick"
29 Tex-___ cuisine
32 System start-up?
33 Ontario NBA city: Abbr.
34 Sound booster
35 City in southern New Hampshire
37 Disney frame
38 Stick in again
39 Everything it produces is junk
40 Haifa native
41 Defensive football player, often
43 Church bench
44 Period
45 "Gangnam Style" rapper
47 Juilliard deg.
49 Rodent-hunting cat or dog
52 Wows
53 Followers of The Beatles' "She loves you"
54 "Barnaby Jones" star Buddy
55 Big battery type
57 Ultimatum-ending word
61 Consumed
62 SEP plan
63 Land purchase
Solution