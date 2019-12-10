Crossword

2019/12/10

 ACROSS

  1 Shoulder wrap

  6 An ___ and a leg

  9 Sponge cake ingredients

 13 Pacific island nation

 14 Personal short stories?

 16 White House No. 2

 17 Wing it

 18 Water, in Cancun

 19 Volcano in Sicily

 20 *"Jack" Bristow in "Alias" (see letters 5-7)

 23 *Laura Hunt in "Laura" (letters 3-5)

 26 Pose a question

 27 Surrounded by

 28 Run the show

 30 Except

 31 King Minos, for one

 36 Barely managed, with "out"

 37 *Fiorello in "A Night at the Opera" (letters 4-6)

 39 Something to build on

 42 Zombie, before revival

 43 Zip

 46 Sacred song

 48 Bosses, often

 50 Semicircular path

 51 *Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde" (letters 4-6)

 56 Stream some content online, or what the starred people could together do?

 58 Jingling thing

 59 Effortlessness

 60 Online sales

 64 World Cup cheers

 65 Silverstein who wrote "The Giving Tree"

 66 So out it's in

 67 Become fatigued

 68 NBC weekend show

 69 Biscuit, for a dog

DOWN



  1 Rejuvenating resort

  2 Once owned

  3 Without exception

  4 Signed away, as a right

  5 "Ninotchka" director Ernst (CLUB HITS anagram)

  6 Lessen in intensity

  7 Severity

  8 Grieve

  9 Better than ___

 10 Recoup

 11 Rochester's river

 12 Ignited

 15 Wise person

 21 Kind of acid in a lemon

 22 Vote of support

 23 Schmooze

 24 Relative of an ostrich

 25 Little criticism to "pick"

 29 Tex-___ cuisine

 32 System start-up?

 33 Ontario NBA city: Abbr.

 34 Sound booster

 35 City in southern New Hampshire

 37 Disney frame

 38 Stick in again

 39 Everything it produces is junk

 40 Haifa native

 41 Defensive football player, often

 43 Church bench

 44 Period

 45 "Gangnam Style" rapper

 47 Juilliard deg.

 49 Rodent-hunting cat or dog

 52 Wows

 53 Followers of The Beatles' "She loves you"

 54 "Barnaby Jones" star Buddy

 55 Big battery type

 57 Ultimatum-ending word

 61 Consumed

 62 SEP plan

 63 Land purchase

