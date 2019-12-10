Learning Chinese

Chat attack
pop-up ad
弹窗广告
(tánchuānɡ ɡuǎnɡɡào)
A: Every time I go online to watch a video or read a novel, a bunch of ads will pop up in my window. Some you can't even close, it really is annoying.
每次我上网看视频,看小说,窗口总会弹出一堆广告。有的还关不掉,真的心烦。
(měicì wǒ shànɡwǎnɡ kàn shìpín, kàn xiǎoshuō, chuānɡkǒu zǒnɡhuì tánchū yīduī ɡuǎnɡɡào. yǒude hái ɡuānbùdiào, zhēnde xīnfán.)
B: Actually, I'm already used to them. If a web page is too clean, I feel like something is missing.
其实我都已经习惯了。如果网页太干净,倒还觉得少了点什么。
(qíshí wǒ dōu yǐjīnɡ xíɡuàn le. rúɡuǒ wǎnɡyè tài ɡānjìnɡ, dàohái juédé shǎole diǎn shénme.)
A: Everything else aside, some of those R-rated pop-up ads make me feel awkward. If a kid were to see it the influence would be bad.
其他的也就算了,有些限制级的弹窗广告我看了都尴尬。如果小孩子看到了,影响多恶劣啊。
(qítā de yějiù suànle, yǒuxiē xiànzhìjí de dànchuānɡ ɡuǎnɡɡào wǒ kànle dōu ɡānɡà. rúɡuǒ xiǎoháizǐ kàndào le, yǐnɡxiǎnɡ duō èliè a.)
B: Some measures should be taken to address the situation.
该采取些措施处理一下这个情况了。
(ɡāi cǎiqǔ xiē cuòshī chǔlǐ yīxià zhèɡè qínɡkuànɡ le.)
Illustration: Xia Qing/GT