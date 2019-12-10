Learning Chinese

pop-up ad弹窗广告(tánchuānɡ ɡuǎnɡɡào)A: Every time I go online to watch a video or read a novel, a bunch of ads will pop up in my window. Some you can't even close, it really is annoying.每次我上网看视频,看小说,窗口总会弹出一堆广告。有的还关不掉,真的心烦。(měicì wǒ shànɡwǎnɡ kàn shìpín, kàn xiǎoshuō, chuānɡkǒu zǒnɡhuì tánchū yīduī ɡuǎnɡɡào. yǒude hái ɡuānbùdiào, zhēnde xīnfán.)B: Actually, I'm already used to them. If a web page is too clean, I feel like something is missing.其实我都已经习惯了。如果网页太干净,倒还觉得少了点什么。(qíshí wǒ dōu yǐjīnɡ xíɡuàn le. rúɡuǒ wǎnɡyè tài ɡānjìnɡ, dàohái juédé shǎole diǎn shénme.)A: Everything else aside, some of those R-rated pop-up ads make me feel awkward. If a kid were to see it the influence would be bad.其他的也就算了,有些限制级的弹窗广告我看了都尴尬。如果小孩子看到了,影响多恶劣啊。(qítā de yějiù suànle, yǒuxiē xiànzhìjí de dànchuānɡ ɡuǎnɡɡào wǒ kànle dōu ɡānɡà. rúɡuǒ xiǎoháizǐ kàndào le, yǐnɡxiǎnɡ duō èliè a.)B: Some measures should be taken to address the situation.该采取些措施处理一下这个情况了。(ɡāi cǎiqǔ xiē cuòshī chǔlǐ yīxià zhèɡè qínɡkuànɡ le.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT