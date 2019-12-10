Chinese FM appreciates Kazakh president’s ‘fair and just’ remarks on Xinjiang

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his ballot at a polling station in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, June 9, 2019. Kazakhstan's presidential election kicked off with seven candidates vying for the top office. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson appreciated Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's fair and just remarks on Northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, saying that the president's stance on Xinjiang demonstrated the high-level mutual trust of the two countries.Before visiting Germany, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told German media that allegations from human rights organizations regarding China's Xinjiang are not true, especially those concerning the Kazak ethnic group living in Xinjiang.The president said Xinjiang launched training centers and it is not true to say China kept all Kazak people in so-called "concentration camps." People of Kazak ethnic group living in Xinjiang are Chinese citizens and Xinjiang affairs are China's internal affairs, he said, adding that Kazakhstan would not interfere with China's domestic affairs.Hua Chunying, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing on Tuesday that "we highly appreciate President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's stance. China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors and have a permanent comprehensive strategic partnership." She continued to say "the leaders of the two countries stressed to deepen mutual support and cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve shared development and prosperity."Chinese government's Xinjiang policies have received comments of support in the international community, Hua said.A certain country wants to hype Xinjiang topics; their deeds are against the will of most of the people and their malicious attempt will not succeed, said Hua.