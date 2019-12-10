What’s trending on China's Twitter-like Sina Weibo on Tuesday

China Central Television analyzed suicide curse of South Korean entertainment industry. Highest paid musician in 2019. An aged fan shot Jackson Wang with Nokia770 million views 79,000 posts

South Korean singer Sulli Photo: VCG

The deaths of three young K-pop stars - Sulli, Goo Hara and Cha Inha - in 50 days were the focus of a news program on China Central Television (CCTV) hosted by Shui Junyi on Sunday.The program theorized that exploitative contracts, heavy workloads and strict diets, as well as cyberbullying led to the collapse of these South Korean celebrities, whose deaths are believed to have been suicides.The program generated huge discussions among netizens, with the related hashtag receiving more than 760 million views on Sina Weibo."Those South Korean celebrities may shine in front of the camera, but suffer untold difficulties in private," one Sina Weibo user commented.150 million views 16,000 posts

Jackson Wang Photo: VCG

Chinese netizens were amused by an aged fan who took a photo of Jackson Wang, a member of the boy band Got7, with an old-style Nokia mobile phone at a fan event.In a photo circulating on Chinese social media, the aged man can be seen holding up a Nokia phone that was popular a dozen years ago to get a snap of Wang, who is wearing a white suit and has his back turned to the man. Around the elderly fan, other younger fans are all using smart phones, making him stand out even more."Jackson is so handsome that he can attract fans of all different ages," one netizen commented."I admire that elderly man and I also want to meet Jackson," another wrote.Wang is a member of the South Korean boy group Got7 under JYP Entertainment, and is known for his appearances on South Korean reality shows, notably Roommate. He is also active in China as a solo artist and TV host.95.57 million views 5,806 posts

BTS on stage during concert in Seoul, South Korea, on October 29 Photo: VCG

Forbes released the list of the World's Top-Earning Musicians of 2019 on Friday. Taylor Swift climbed to the top with $185 million, while South Korean supergroup BTS ranked at No.15 with $57 million - the only Asian musicians included on the list.Chinese fans showed their pride for their idols with messages of support."Congratulations to my goddess Taylor! She deserves to make so much. I love all of her songs," one netizen commented."As an Asian musician, it is a big win for BTS to be included on the list," one netizen wrote on Sina Weibo.