Aircraft in 36-hour non-stop flight

A KJ-200 airborne early warning (AEW) aircraft attached to a naval aviation division under the PLA Northern Theater Command prepares to taxi down the runway after completing a 36-hour non-stop intensive flight training exercise in late November, 2019. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun and Shi Pian)

