A protester wearing a mask is seen amongst smoke as French Labour unions members demonstrate against French government's pensions reform plans in Marseille as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, December 5, 2019. Photo: VCG

When tens of thousands of French workers downed tools and took to the streets in protest against pension reform last Thursday, in their midst was a seemingly unlikely group of aggrieved picketers: ballet dancers from the Paris Opera.More accustomed to gliding across stages to orchestral melodies than pounding the pavement to the rhythm of angry chants, the dancers doffed their pointed shoes to defend a special retirement regime they have enjoyed since 1689 under the reign of the Opera's founder, the Sun King Louis XIV.The arts have been a major casualty of the strike, which caused the cancellation of several top ballet, opera, and theater shows in Paris, disappointing tourists and locals.AFP