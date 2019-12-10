Volvo China Open moves to Shenzhen

Source:Global Times Published: 2019/12/10 18:43:40

Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The annual Volvo China Open golf championship will be staged in Shenzhen for the next three years from 2020 to 2022, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The event, first played in 1995, is the most prestigious golf tournament held in China. Next year's tournament will be held from April 23 to 26, at the Genzon golf club in Shenzhen.

"It will be an opportunity for Chinese athletes to horn their skills ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics," said Pang Zheng, secretary-general of the Chinese Golf Association.

Zhao Qin, chief of the organizing committee, said the total prize money has reached 20 million yuan ($2.84 million), with the winner collecting 3.33 million yuan.

The event is organized by the Chinese Golf Association and co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Asian Tour.



