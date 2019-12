Terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in NW China's Shaanxi

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)







Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)





Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)





Photo taken on Dec. 5, 2019 shows a terracotta warrior displayed at Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)