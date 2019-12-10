Football themed activity held at kindergarten in Zhejiang

Students and teachers play games with huge footballs during a football themed activity at a kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019 shows students and teachers playing games with footballs during a football themed activity at a kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Students enter the playground during the opening ceremony of a football themed activity at a kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Students perform with footballs during a football themed activity at a kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province, Dec. 9, 2019. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 9, 2019 shows students and teachers playing games with huge footballs during a football themed activity at a kindergarten in Changxing County of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)