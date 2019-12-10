National museums in China and Liechtenstein join forces for cooperative project

The main hall of the exhibition at the National Art Museum of China Photo: Luo Yunzhou/GT

The National Art Museum of China and the Liechtenstein National Museum announced a new cooperative project on Saturday that will see them work together in areas such as cultural exchange programs, academic research, digitalization and public education.The directors of the two museums, Wu Weishan from China and Rainer Vollkommer from Liechtenstein, said that the new project will act as a starting point for cultural exchanges between China and Liechtenstein.Additionally, Vollkommer gave a lecture on Greek art at the museum on Saturday, as part of National Art Museum of China's masterclass lecture series.