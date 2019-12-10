Chinese streaming site Sohu TV debuts legal drama ‘Without Knowing Dawn Break in the East’

The cast members of Without Knowing Dawn Break in the East Photo: Courtesy of Su Xi

Chinese streaming site Sohu TV debuted the first episode of its latest legal drama series Without Knowing Dawn Break in the East, which combines hot social issues and courtroom drama.An adaptation of the hit web novel of the same name, the drama follows a professional lawyer who hopes to help someone she loves win an appeal while winning various difficult cases.According to the show's producer Liu Mingli, choosing between making a legal romance show or a legal drama based on true cases."We chose the latter, which makes this the first show to portray real cases," she said.Zhang Chaoyang, CEO of Sohu TV, said he thinks this is a good time for the showbiz industry. However, to maintain its current health, it will be important to hold talks about streaming dramas from the perspectives of scripts, storytelling, casting, post-production and business models.The streaming site will release three new episodes of the 24-episode series every Thursday.