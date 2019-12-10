Chinese firms in Africa must raise image

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT
As China-Africa economic and trade cooperation increases alongside the Belt and Road
Initiative, more Chinese companies are eager to jump into the African market, hoping to expand their market share and development space. Data shows that more than 3,000 Chinese companies are currently doing business in Africa, and their employees and projects are spreading through every country on the continent.
However, the public image of Chinese companies operating in Africa has become increasingly complicated. The Chinese government and Chinese firms have long believed that the investment, construction and operation of these firms in Africa would greatly improve the living standards of African people. However, Chinese companies have been painted in a negative light by local media. They are portrayed to be selling low quality products and services, lacking in social responsibility, offering low salaries and disrespecting African employees. Some Western media have even described China as "neocolonialist" or a "rogue donor."
This image results from the bias of Western countries which aim to gain a competitive advantage on the continent. In addition to international competition, Chinese companies cannot ignore the issue of how to build positive communication and a cooperative relationship with local media and people in Africa, thereby improving their public image. Against the backdrop of rising global protectionism and the US' perceived rivalry with China in Africa, Chinese companies need to work on their public image if they want to succeed amid the fierce competition.
Chinese companies should pay more attention to mobilizing non-governmental organizations (NGOs). NGOs in African countries are well-developed, and each country has hundreds or thousands of them. They are deep-rooted and each has its own specialty. Together, they reflect local public opinions and demand. For these reasons, global development organizations pay great attention to them. For project conductors from developed countries, or independent aid recipients, local NGOs are important development cooperation partners.
However, Chinese companies tend to overlook the importance of local NGOs. For instance, the Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an organization that was founded to provide consultation and public relations services for companies doing business in Zambia. Hundreds of foreign-owned companies in Zambia are members, but no Chinese firms have joined.
Therefore, Chinese companies should be advised to devote capital and non-capital support to local NGOs, using the expertise of local organizations to spruce up their own public image. They could fund NGOs which have independent goals, supporting their training and forums to enhance cooperation. Such NGOs possess relevant skills and knowledge in professional areas, and have established relationships with local people and organizations. Chinese companies could use NGOs to repair their negative local perception. These firms should also increase and strengthen systemic conversation and consultation or they should implement regular consultation mechanisms, and coordinate with African NGOs flexibly and professionally.
In addition to working with NGOs, Chinese companies can request help from local media and public relations agencies. The internet industry in Africa has developed rapidly, and burgeoning new media technologies now influence African people's lives. Chinese companies, which lack engagement with those agencies, can utilize multiple platforms to close the gap between their operations and African people.
Companies should first update their official websites, presenting examples of their social undertakings and responsibility through pictures and videos. Over the years, Chinese firms have made efforts to improve local welfare, giving back to African society. Many enterprises have built public facilities including schools and hospitals without publicizing their work. It is difficult for local people to realize that Chinese companies were involved in such projects.
Companies should also establish overseas social media accounts and contract local public relations services to operate and maintain them.
Chinese companies provided emergency aid during Cyclone Idai, which hit Mozambique in March, in concert with humanitarian aid provided by the Chinese government. This did not draw a great deal of local attention. The professional advantages of utilizing local media and public relations agencies could have helped build a more positive public image at the time.
With protectionism and unilateralism worldwide, Chinese companies face tough competition. To continue the golden age of China-Africa economic cooperation, Chinese companies have to boost their competitiveness and form a healthy public image. It is only then that local people will realize Chinese companies are not moving to Africa to plunder it, but to make contributions to the continent and its people's lives. The author is an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation under the Ministry of Commerce. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn