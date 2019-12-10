A visitor tries out 5G VR equipment at the China International Big Data Industry Expo held in Zunyi, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, in May. Photo: VCGSpace tech education
China will work with the international community to push forward space science and technology education and contribute to the economic and social development in the Asia-Pacific region, said a Chinese official.
Wu Yanhua, deputy director of the China National Space Administration, made the remarks at a meeting of the governing board of the Regional Center for Space Science and Technology Education in Asia and the Pacific (China) affiliated to the UN.Cybersecurity market
China's cybersecurity market is expected to post robust growth of more than 20 percent in 2019 to over 60 billion yuan ($8.5 billion), an official said on Monday.
The growth rate is higher than the international average of 8 percent, said Zhao Zhiguo, director of the cybersecurity management bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology
.
China has made significant progress in emerging fields such as industrial internet security, 5G security and blockchain, Zhao said.