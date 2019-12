Looking back at the 18 years since China's accession to the WTO in 2001, we can easily find evidence that the nation's integration into the WTO system has led to marked progress that in some aspects puts the economy in a position of global trade leadership. China has also continuously contributed to the world's economic growth. On the contrary, the US has become a destructive force in global trade rather than a leader. (See story on Page S4-5 )