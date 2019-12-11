Management of online, offline performance programs to be strengthened

Chinese crosstalk comedian Zhang Yunlei Photo: GT



Insiders with language performance programs said that they are improving the programs' quality to help ensure the market moves forward in a more orderly and civilized manner amid the country's tightened management of the cultural and entertainment industry.



An employee who requested anonymity with a Beijing-based opera company told the Global Times on Tuesday that they are required to use civilized words and to not use curse-words during opera performances, after the Beijing local authorities held a talk with the company in October.



The local authority usually conducts regular spot checks to find out problems with the performance, the employee said.



She noted they are required to send the opera scripts to the related authorities for review and only approved scripts can be used.



"We strictly follow the authorities' management, which can ensure the market moves forward in a more orderly and civilized manner," the employee said.



Another anonymous insider working at a Chinese video streaming platform said that the platform cannot air any language programs including rap music, talk shows and opera before authorities check and approve the shows.



The moves come after China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism published a draft notice on Thursday to strengthen the management of the performance market.



The ministry stressed the need to focus on content reviews and on-site supervision of electronic and rap music, talk and crosstalk shows and opera in order to crack down on feudal superstitions, horror and other vulgar content.



Online livestreams are also required to play with at least a 3-minute delay. And virtual image performances based on holographic imaging and artificial intelligence technologies should be under the supervision of the authorities, according to the notice.



To better enforce the regulations, the ministry said violations will be included in credit records. A bad record in the credit system may affect applications for loans.



The public can provide feedback on the draft via e-mail and letters until December 22, the authority said on its website.



The ministry noted that in recent years, China's performance programs have become more diversified, but some problems have arisen.



Screenshots of a 2018 performance by popular Chinese crosstalk comedian Zhang Yunlei were picked up on Sina Weibo on November 23, as he had joked about Peking Opera actresses Zhang Huoding and Li Shiji by calling them dingding and jiji respectively, which in Chinese are considered offensive remarks. He also joked that he once took a shower with Zhang Huoding.



Zhang in a previous performance also joked about an earthquake that killed more than 69,000 people.



Chinese rapper Li Jingze, who goes by the stage name Beibei, cut his finger off during a livestream in August to prove his innocence in a sex scandal.



Another Chinese rapper, PGOne, was accused by netizens of using language that is abusive towards women and promoting drug use in his lyrics.



Netizens have shown support for the effort to step up regulation of the performance industry.



Some also called on the authorities to build entertainment performance rating categories similar to those in Western countries, and avoid a "one size fits all" policy.



